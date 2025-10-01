Bid Manager - 495428
2025-10-01
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be our future Bid Manager based in Stockholm, Sweden?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Business Development and Bids Nordics Manager, and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
As a Bid Manager, you will prepare a winning proposal according to customer requirements and Alstom bid strategy. You are responsible for preparing, leading and managing the tender from RFP issuance and analysis to the handover to project execution.
We'll look to you for:
Mobilize tender team to find optimal way to win a tender while ensuring ability to execute: optimizing competitiveness while mitigating risks
Co-ordinate all internal activities to identify and understand customer's needs
Lead the tender team in successful completion of their assigned tasks within schedule, allocated budgets, and scope in required quality. Ensure on-time delivery and optimized quality of all deliverables.
Define the bid operational strategy on sub-system level and ensure it is in line with Alstom strategy and customer requirements
Ensure the right product selection, technical requirement as well as all commercial, financial, and legal aspects are considered
Run kick off meeting to ensure the bid strategy is well aligned within the task-oriented bid team (engineering, industrialization, operations, procurement, customer service)
Define and manage bid schedule, report progress, and escalate issues to ensure on time delivery of a tender.
Manage Quality Costs Delivery Performance (QCDP) optimization, oversee production of benchmarks and financial cost input (in liaise with Bid Costing Manager if any) and obtain clear commitments from different stakeholders.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's Degree or Bachelor Degree
High capability to manage efficient team working to produce the tender deliverables within a limited time, period and under stressful conditions
Excellent communications and presentation skills
Negotiation skills, customer oriented
Fluent English
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our hybrid working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
