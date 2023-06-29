BI Specialist
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
Our team Digital Development within HMS Global IT are now looking for a BI Specialist to join our team. This is a rare opportunity where you have the chance to become a key person in a team with an exciting road map.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As BI Specialist you will be the "go-to person" for creating reports and help the business with enabling different analysis tool. You will be responsible for enabling that we have access to the requested data and that it holds the right quality.
This is a hybrid position where we see that you can visit our HQ in Halmstad at least 2 times a week.
Examples of responsibilities and tasks:
• Lead the BI development and maintenance for current reporting as well as new analysis.
• Execute and design data architecture and data structure.
• Help and guide stakeholders in how and what data points needed to create expected analysis tools.
• Drive meetings and workshops together with business stakeholders to ensure alignment and that wanted effects from the analytic solutions is achieved.
• Keep the data secure across the end-to-end solutions
ABOUT YOU
We highly value that you are self-propelled and willing to move forward. You can mitigate the problems which might occur in the daily work independently or with your team and take responsibility for the design and solution built.
We see that you master the data engineering area as well as are experienced in building reports in Power BI.
Competencies required:
• Knowledge of the Microsoft BI Stack (MS SQL, SSIS/SSAS/SSRS, PBIRS, PowerBI, DAX)
• Converting business requirements into technical specifications
• Experience with implementing row-level security
• Using Power BI, creating dashboards and interactive visual reports
• Performance tuning
• Fluent in Swedish and English
Beneficial:
• Experience from report built on MS Dynamics 365
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
Due to upcoming summer vacations, this position will be available for application until Aug 13. We will start conducting interviews by the end of August.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Henrik Stridh, hest@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Sandra Opperud, saop@hms.se
.
