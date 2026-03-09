BI Engineer
2026-03-09
ABOUT THE ROLE
Are you driven by data and have a talent for transforming insights into actionable strategies? We're seeking a talented BI Engineer to join our innovative team. In this role, you'll be instrumental in designing and developing business intelligence solutions that empower our organization to make informed decisions.
If you have a passion for data analytics, a knack for problem-solving, and a desire to drive business growth, apply now to be a part of our data-driven journey!
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Utilising Tableau to create compelling visualisations that effectively communicate insights to stakeholders at all levels.
Ensuring data accuracy, performance, and usability of existing dashboards, implementing improvements as needed.
Working closely with data engineers to define data requirements, optimise data pipelines, and ensure efficient data delivery.
Adhering to and promoting data quality standards, ensuring data integrity and security.
Developing and maintaining robust BI solutions that meet the evolving needs of the business, exploring and integrating new technologies as needed.
Effectively communicating data-driven insights and recommendations to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Working closely with various departments (e.g., marketing, finance, product) to understand their data needs and provide actionable insights.
Continuously learning and exploring new technologies and methodologies in the BI landscape, sharing relevant advancements with the team.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
2-5 years of relevant experience in a similar role and strong academic background.
Ability to explain complex technical concepts to diverse stakeholders, including non-technical team members and senior management.
Ability to produce clear and concise documentation, ensuring that technical details were easily understandable by all parties involved.
Advanced knowledge of SQL, preferably knowledge of Python and Airflow.
Experience with BI tools.
NICE TO HAVES
Experience in the iGaming industry.
Experience working with different database systems .
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 2000 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 19 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS:
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
