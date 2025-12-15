BI/Data Engineer, Solna
We seek to strengthen our position and increase the speed of our digital transformation, and we are looking for you who will play an important role in making PostNord a truly data driven business.
Join us
The Analytics Center of Excellence is responsible for establishing the future IT landscape that will be the foundation for PostNord's data driven journey. PostNord is the leader of logistics and postal services in the Nordics and as a part of the IT organization, we support a variety of different PostNord stakeholders in a multitude of areas using our Azure-based Data Platform as our base and with Power BI is our preferred data visualization tool.
We need to expand our team with a BI/Data engineer with solid technical foundation in data warehousing, ETL processes, data modeling, database design, and a fundamental understanding of front-end BI tools. As a BI/Data engineer you have a deep understanding of the business needs and goals of the organization, and you can communicate effectively with stakeholders and users to identify their requirements and translate them into technical solutions. It is our goal to create scalable BI solutions to support the development of valuable data solutions and address broad range of use cases from logistics operations, self-service reporting and advanced analytics for companywide innovation and transformation initiative.
Job duties
- Enable a Self-Service architecture promoting "data at your fingertips" for all users
- Responsible for hands-on designing, developing and deploying fact and dimension-based data models
- Collaborate with stakeholders to provide state-of-the-art solutions for self-service end users and enterprise reporting solutions.
- Collaborate with the Data Platform team to define the architecture and maintain the coherence of the BI data models that the BI teams will deliver.
- Work with modern data platforms on the Azure cloud.
- Strong in analytical thinking for applying business logic to raw business data.
- Knowledge in back-end data integration and architecture including data modelling, database design, data warehousing, ETL development, and performance tuning.
- Knowledge about front-end reporting solutions and analytics platforms.
- Good understanding and experience in prototyping, designing, and requirement analysis.
- A drive to cooperate with team members as well as business users to ensure close collaboration and effectiveness during development of solutions.
- Preferably hands-on experience with some/all the following: Databricks, Azure DevOps, Git, (Py)Spark, Python, Command line, CI/CD pipelines, Medallion architecture.
You will need a collaborative delivery approach to be successful. We prefer to use Agile, and our unit applies a pragmatic approach to SAFe to resolve dependencies and set the pace for development, but we chose the appropriate approach for the product and team. As a BI/Data Engineer at PostNord, you will not only work with data modeling and architecture but will also work closely with Power Bi developers in the team to ensure final product is according to expectations. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with our data platform- and domain teams. You will interact directly with stakeholders from the business, as well as with our Product Owner, and line managers to design and define the competencies, processes and technology needed to meet the business analytical requirements.
Your profile as BI/Data engineer
You have worked in a mid- to senior level role in a data-heavy domain for several years. You have a thorough understanding of what the best practice enterprise deployment of data models would look like. It is important that you like to remain hands-on and be able to work directly with our business stakeholders. As a person you are curious to learn and evolve your skill set in accordance with the state-of-the-art pace in the domain that you work in.
We offer you
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
- Work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
- Wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation https://www.postnord.com/careers/postnord-plus
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of if we lead ourselves or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at postnord.com.
