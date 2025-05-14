BI Architect, Solna
2025-05-14
We seek to strengthen our position and increase the speed of our digital transformation, and we are looking for you who will play an important role in making PostNord a truly data driven business.
Join us
The Advanced Analytics & Automation team is responsible for establishing the future IT landscape that will be the foundation for PostNord's data driven journey. PostNord is the leader of logistics and postal services in the Nordics and as a part of the IT organization, we support a variety of different PostNord stakeholders in a multitude of areas using our Azure-based Data Platform as our base and with Power BI is our preferred data visualization tool.
We need to expand our team with a BI architect with solid technical foundation in data warehousing, ETL processes, data modeling, database design and fronted BI tools. As a BI architect you have a deep understanding of the business needs and goals of the organization, and you can communicate effectively with stakeholders and users to identify their requirements and translate them into technical solutions. It is our goal to create scalable BI solutions to support the development of valuable data solutions and address broad range of use cases from logistics operations, self-service reporting and advanced analytics for companywide innovation and transformation initiative.
Job duties
• Enable a Self-Service architecture promoting "data at your fingertips" for all users
• Enable a portal like entry point for self-service Business Users and Business Analysts acting as an Experience Hub for data driven decision making.
• Serve consuming Stakeholders with easy to use and well documented data model(s).
• Responsible and hands-on for designing, developing, deploying and maintain BI data models, reports and dashboards.
• Responsible for defining way of working together with the Data Platform team, setting best practice and produce guidelines for the end-user BI tools.
• Collaborate with the Data Platform team to define the architecture and maintain the coherence of the BI data models, reports, and dashboards that the BI teams will deliver.
• Work with of modern data platforms, preferably the Azure cloud and how to architect solutions of end-to-end
• Experience in working with both backend tasks and experience developing reports, apps, dashboards in a BI tech stack, preferably power BI.
• Excellent in analytical thinking for translating data into informative visuals and reports.
• Knowledge in back-end data integration and architecture including data modelling, database design, data warehousing, ETL development, and performance tuning.
• Knowledge about front-end reporting solutions and analytics platforms
• Good understand and experience in prototyping, designing, and requirement analysis.
You will need a collaborative delivery approach to be successful. We prefer to use Agile, and our unit applies a pragmatic approach to SAFe to resolve dependencies and set the pace for development, but we choose the appropriate approach for the product and team. As a BI Architect at PostNord, you will not only work with BI-architecture and design but will also work hands-on and develop reports and dashboard yourself. You will collaborate closely with our data platform- and domain teams. You will interact directly with stakeholders from the business, as well as with our scrum master and product owner, and line managers to design and define the competencies, processes and technology needed to meet the business analytical requirements.
Your profile as BI Architect
You have worked in a senior role in a data heavy domain for several years. You have a thorough understanding of what a best practice enterprise deployment of Power BI would look like. It is important that you like to remain hands on and be able to work directly with our business stakeholders. As a person you are curious to learn and evolve your skill set in accordance with the state-of-the-art pace in the domain that you work in.
We offer you
We offer you a flexible hybrid workplace with a prestige-free environment where we as a team help each other to reach our goals. We encourage self-sufficient leadership for development and career opportunities. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
• Work in a Nordic and flexible environment.
• Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
• Wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
• Employee benefits through PostNord's own employee foundation https://www.postnord.com/careers/postnord-plus
• Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the
Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless of if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at postnord.com.
Apply
We look forward receiving your application! If you have any questions or concerns, you are welcome to contact Pernille Skovborg at pernille.skovborg@postnord.com
.
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
We are looking forward hearing from you!
PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics.
