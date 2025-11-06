Besöksbokare Stockholm
2025-11-06
About the Job
We are looking for a sales-driven project manager to join View360.
Do you feel like it's time for a change of environment? We work in bright offices with an inspiring and exciting work atmosphere!
We are looking for employees who can work and speak in these countries: Spanish, Icelandic, Italian, Swedish, French, Dutch, German, Greek, Czechoslovakian, Finnish, Belgian
About Us
View360 is a workplace filled with joy, strong team spirit, and a focus on digital development. We are Sweden's leading producer of virtual tours on Google. We offer our clients a digital experience of their business, tailored to their needs and conditions. We have very high ambitions and goals for our projects, but most importantly, we treat each other and our clients like really good friends.
Check out some of our projects below:
Nio House: https://goo.gl/maps/6tHPuixBib9gyfwAA
Lily Country Club: https://lilycountryclub.view360.se/
Cafe De Oriente: https://cafedeoriente.view360.se/
Responsibilities
B2B sales
Budget responsibility
Project management of photography sessions in selected cities
Digital meetings
We're looking for someone who is driven and goal-oriented. If you've worked in sales before, that's a plus-but it's not a must. Above all, your motivation and personality are the most important keys to your success.
Would you enjoy selling virtual tours? And working with the world's best colleagues at the world's best workplace?
Then you should send an application and your CV to us, preferably with a photo. Just let us know why you're applying and why we should hire you.
Hope to see you soon!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06
