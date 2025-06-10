Bakery Service & Sales

Bontemps Bageri AB / Servitörsjobb / Sundsvall
2025-06-10


Join Our Team - Part-Time Position (20h/week)
We're a passionate and growing bakery café in Sundsvall, and we're looking for a new team member to help us welcome and serve our fantastic customers with joy, efficiency, and professionalism.
About the job:
This is a part-time position (20 hours/week) where you will be an essential part of our daily operations. Your role includes customer service, sales, and creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for our guests.
Required availability:
Mondays/Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Start date: August 25, 2025
A training period will take place during the summer (exact dates to be confirmed).
What we're looking for:
• 1 to 2 years of experience in service, catering or bakery is highly appreciated
• Reliable, enthusiastic, and committed to excellent service
• Comfortable in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment
• A positive team player with great attention to detail
• Swedish and English required
Contract type: Fixed-term, with possibility of extension
Salary: According to experience
Staff discounts and a warm, friendly workplace

How to apply:
Send us your CV and an introduction about yourself
hej@bontempsbageri.com
We will review applications continuously, and interviews will take place during June and July.
We aim to finalize recruitment by mid-July.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
E-post: hej@bontempsbageri.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Bontemps Bageri AB (org.nr 559443-0968)
Köpmangatan 7 (visa karta)
852 31  SUNDSVALL

Arbetsplats
Bontemps Bageri

Jobbnummer
9382545

