Backend Developer | .NET/C#
2023-08-25
Join our team - Backend Developer Opportunity in Gothenburg!!
As a consultant at Together Tech, you will get the chance to be part of a tech company with a clear vision at heart. Our journey started back in the eighties, and will continue with an even stronger focus on improving the world through Better Tech!
As a Backend .NET/C# Developer, you will be working in exciting projects, utilizing latest technology and turn ideas into well tested code. You will work for different clients mostly within MedTech and Automotive, in assignments which can vary between a few months up to 1-2 years. Based on your technical experience and career goals, we together design the plan and choice of assignments. You will (amongst other things):
• Design, develop and maintain backend solutions
• Collaborate with cross-functional, agile teams to define, design and release new features
• Write testable code
• Work on bug fixing and improving application performance
If you're looking to contribute to meaningful projects and expand your expertise, Together Tech welcomes you to explore this opportunity.
Experience we are looking for
You have at least a B.Sc in IT or Computer Science and preferably 3 years or more previous work experience as a backend developer. You are an agile believer, a collaborative person and have a positive attitude. Being fluent in Swedish is seen as a valuable qualification. You also have experience and knowledge in some of the following core tech skills:
• C#, .NET, NET Core
• Azure, AWS or other cloud plattforms
• Micro service architecture
• Clean code principles
• Interests in other related areas like frontend, app development, UX-design
Together Tech for sustainability
Through technical solutions, we make a difference and deliver on our core values through a passion for people, technology and innovation. In close cooperation with our customers, we work with assignments from idea to final product and carry out assignments on site.
I think we have a friendly, inclusive, and positive atmosphere in the office but at the same time we are serious about engineering."
I love my high degree of freedom and trust within my job."
To learn more about us, please visit our website www.togethertech.com.
(http://www.togethertech.com/)
Welcome to our world of consulting!
