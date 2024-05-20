People & Culture Communication Partner
2024-05-20
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
As the VT People & Culture Communication Partner, your key mission is to drive and support the VT People & Culture communication within Volvo Trucks and contribute to the realization of the Volvo Trucks People & Culture strategy. You will support in deploying main People & Culture deliveries.
You will report to the Senior Vice President People & Culture Volvo Trucks, and be part of the VT People & Culture Management Team.
With people orientation and communicative leadership, you give insights and advice that support our People & Culture strategy going forward.
Role description and key responsibilities
* Provide with strategic communication insight and support to the VT People & Culture function.
* Drive with the planning, execution, and follow-up of P&C communication
* Support in deploying P&C initiatives and projects.
* Ensuring that P&C related communication is aligned with overall Volvo Trucks communications. To succeed, you will collaborate with VT Internal Communication.
* Drive communication planning and efficiency by supporting P&C to use effective communication channels to cascade the P&C message. Collect inspirations and promote best practices.
* Contribute to an inclusive high-performing and people-centric culture.
* Work hands-on with communication and deployment activities to strengthen the spreading of P&C messages in areas like; leadership, DEI, culture, competence transformation etc
* Secure a high-quality change management communication
* Contribute to the employer branding/social media work
Who are you?
To be successful in this role there is a need for a highly experienced communicator, who possesses a strong sense of business acumen, change/transformation, and consultative skills. You have the right attitude; being service-oriented, having a passion for people, and speed and quality in your responses. We believe you are a team player and team builder with great networking skills and the ability to inspire. You value a truly global environment. Experience from TD/BA's and from working in different countries will be an asset for this position.
Qualifications
* Minimum 5 years of documented experience working with communication
* Proficiency in written and spoken English
* Academic degree on bachelor or master level in Communication or equivalent
* Project management experience
* It is a benefit of having worked in the People & Culture arena
* Demonstrated ability to translate P & C activities and initiatives into communication actions.
The position is located in Gothenburg and requires occasional travel.
Curious and want to know more? Contact me!
Helena Arensberg, SVP People & Culture Volvo Trucks, +46 739022784
