Web Analyst for a leading retail company
2024-05-20
This is a consultancy opportunity with a 6-month contract starting as soon as possible.
Are you passionate about leveraging data to drive business insights and enhance customer experiences? Do you thrive in dynamic environments where innovation and collaboration are at the forefront? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
About Client:
Our client is a Swedish multinational clothing company headquartered in Stockholm. They operate in 74 countries with over 5,000 stores under the various company brands, with 126,000 full-time equivalent positions. It is the second-largest global clothing retailer. The company makes its online shopping available in 33 countries.
Job description:
In the Business tech world we call it data analyst but I would say we need more of a web analyst.
Responsibilities and tasks:
1. Website Performance: Web analysts focus specifically on analyzing website traffic, user behavior, and performance metrics.
2. User Experience Optimization: They analyze user journeys and interactions on websites to optimize user experience and conversion rates.
3. Designing, implementing, and analyzing A/B tests.
4. Continuous Optimization: Web analysts are involved in a continuous optimization process, where they iterate on A/B tests to improve website performance continually. They learn from past experiments and apply insights to future tests, contributing to the overall enhancement of user experience and conversion rates.
5. Proactively identifies areas where data is missing or inaccurate in order to do trustworthy and understandable analysis
6. Work closely in the product team with designer and product manager (and other team members) to identify areas on improvements and guide in proritization and UX design decisions
7. Tools Mastery: Web analysts are adept at using web analytics tools like Google Analytics, DEP in H&M, Optimizely, content square,
We look forward to welcoming a talented Data Engineer to our client 's team!
