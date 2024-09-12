Backend Developer
About Us
Bonmoja is a successful B2B supplier in the iGaming space, known for delivering innovative, cloud-based solutions that power the success of our clients. Our 100% cloud-based infrastructure, built on AWS, enables us to offer scalable, secure, and high-performance products that set the standard in the industry. Located in the heart of Stockholm, our vibrant office provides an inspiring environment for our 15-member tech team. We are looking for a skilled Backend Developer to join us on-site and play a crucial role in shaping the technical future of our systems.
Job DescriptionAs a Backend Developer at Bonmoja, you will be a key contributor to the design, development, and maintenance of our backend infrastructure, ensuring it meets the high standards required in the iGaming industry. Your expertise in C#, Node.js, and database handling using DynamoDB and SQL Server will be instrumental in building robust, efficient, and scalable systems. We seek someone with at least 3 years of professional experience who is eager to be actively involved in the technical roadmap and future innovations of our platform.
Key Responsibilities Develop, test, and maintain backend services and APIs using C# and Node.js.
Design, implement, and optimize database schemas, queries, and transactions using DynamoDB and SQL Server.
Collaborate with front-end developers to ensure seamless integration between our AWS-based front-end and backend systems.
Implement and enforce best practices for data security, privacy, and system reliability within an AWS cloud environment.
Troubleshoot and resolve complex issues in existing cloud-based applications.
Participate in code reviews and actively contribute to the continuous improvement of our development processes.
Engage in strategic discussions and decisions that shape the technical future of our systems.
Requirements Experience: A minimum of 3 years of professional experience in backend development.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).
Technical Skills: Strong proficiency in C# and Node.js.
Experience with DynamoDB and SQL Server or other Databases
Deep understanding of RESTful API design and implementation.
Experience working with AWS and familiarity with serverless architectures.
Proficiency with version control systems like Github.
Soft Skills: Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Strong communication and collaboration abilities.
A proactive attitude with a desire to be highly involved in the technical direction and future of our systems.
Ability to thrive in an agile, fast-paced cloud-based environment.
