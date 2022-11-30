Backend Developer
2022-11-30
We are looking for a Backend Developer to join our friendly engineering team. You will work with modern tools and technologies to help more people to move freely, meaningfully, and sustainably. You will work in a cross functional product team creating and delivering the best possible solutions for people and cities.
Your engagement here will include but won't be limited to:
You will design, develop and deploy highly reliable, available and scalable APIs that your team will be responsible for. You'll have a lot of space to influence not only what we build, but also how we work. You'll work with passionate people to come up with what's next for our product. Above all, you'll help create space for a more sustainable future through car sharing.
You show experience with most of the following...
You have experience working with Java or Kotlin (we use Kotlin)
Experience working with web application frameworks like Spring or Dropwizard (we use Spring Boot)
You have experience with modern Version Control Systems (we use Git)
You have worked in agile environments
Extra awesome if you have...
Worked with GraphQL APIs
Experience with microservices using Google Cloud Platform or similar (AWS, Azure) and worked on Deployment (Kubernetes) and CI
Some knowledge about relational SQL Databases (we use PostgreSQL)
Some knowledge about Docker
We offer a wide range of benefits designed to enhance your working life at Volvo On Demand:
Pension & compensation. You'll be looked after with Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
Learning & innovation. Involving lunch & learns and a generous annual education budget.
Tools & equipment. From laptop to phone and more, you'll get the gear you need to do your best work.
Discounts & offers. On driving with Volvo On Demand and Hertz as well as for eating and shopping at MOOD.
Health & wellbeing. Including a 5 000 SEK annual allowance to spend, and private health insurance.
Parental support. Plenty of leave lets you take time off for what's most important.
At Volvo On Demand we believe that a diverse and equal working environment is essential for the well-being and development of our co-workers. We strive for a well-balanced representation of gender and ethnic identities at every level of the organization. In this way, we hope to create an open-minded, smart, and enjoyable workplace.
Does this sound interesting to you? Then we are looking forward to your application in English!
