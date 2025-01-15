B2C Marketing Manager
Resurs Bank AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2025-01-15
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Borås
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Resurs is the third largest provider of unsecured consumer loans in the Nordics. Our largest customer acquisition channel is part payment solutions provided through partnerships with well-known retail brands. In addition to loans, we offer credit cards and savings products. With new ownership, a new leadership team, and an ambitious growth strategy, we are looking for a driven B2C Marketing Manager to reshape our consumer marketing. Get an idea of the role
As a B2C Marketing Manager, you will be at the forefront of reshaping how we package and position our consumer products together with your assigned team of two CRM specialists and one B2C Project Coordinator. Reporting directly to our Head of Marketing and collaborating closely with both product and commercial teams, you will lead marketing efforts across direct sales and partner channels. Your mission is to drive measurable impact by increasing the lifetime value of our customer relationships while keeping acquisition costs under control. This role demands coordination with internal teams and external agencies, ensuring strategies and tactics are aligned and executed with excellence. Your key responsibilities will include:
Analyzing customer insights and competitive data to refine messaging and positioning.
Creating and running marketing campaigns that connect with customers and increase sales.
Managing marketing automation tools and CRM strategies to improve efficiency and results.
Monitoring and evaluating campaign performance to extract actionable insights, sharing knowledge both internally and with partners to enhance understanding, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
On a personal level
You are a hands-on person who bases decisions on insights and data, reflecting your developed analytical and strategic mindset. You thrive in a fast-paced environment with varied tasks and multiple parallel initiatives. Collaboration energizes you, and you find joy in working together to achieve great outcomes.
Key qualities and experience
University degree in marketing, business, or a related field.
At least 5 years of experience in B2C marketing, with proven expertise in digital and CRM.
Strong analytical skills, with experience in customer insights and data-driven marketing.
Experience with managing and optimizing cross-channel campaigns.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Previous experience in the banking, finance, or e-commerce sectors is a plus.
Join an Internationalteam
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from countries such as South Africa, Australia, Iran, Germany, New Zealand, the US, and India. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we are committed to creating balance in people's personal finances through innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. With a customer base of over 6 million across the Nordics and a team of 650 dedicated employees, we strive to deliver long-term value for our customers and society.
Apply today!
Join us and take the lead in shaping the future of B2C marketing at Resurs. Together, we can achieve extraordinary things. Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
• In this recruitment process, the supplier is solely responsible for the personal data they collect and process. Resurs is solely responsible for the personal data processed by us in the recruitment process.#LI-LN1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://www.resursbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Kontakt
Anida Tufekcic anida.tufekcic@resurs.se Jobbnummer
9103940