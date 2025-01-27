B2B sales rep at Sweden's next Unicorn
2025-01-27
Ambitious? Yes we are!
SkimSafe develops innovative security products and services that makes everyday life more secure, online and offline. We have only been around for a couple of years, but are growing fast and are now preparing for the next part of our journey, to scale up!
We are now looking for a B2B Sales rep to join our team.
Job description
Do you know how to make customers feel swept away by your incredible level of service and leave them wondering - Why can't all companies be like SkimSafe?
Then you might be the person we are looking for. We love helping customers and exceeding their expectations.
As a B2B Sales Rep it is your responsibility to help more companies protect themselves with SkimSafe Online - the best in class anti-fraud protection. You will sell primarily by telephone, e-mail and digital meetings but you are free to explore other sales channels as well.
Do you have your own idea on how to acquire new customers? Let's try it!
What are we looking for?
We are looking for people with passion, structure, energy and drive that can make things happen! Is that you?
Key skills and experiences for a successful candidate:
Experience from sales, customer service, hospitality or similar is a must.
Fluency in English and Swedish with perfect grammar in Swedish.
Being able to think outside the box and understand what the customer wants in order to become an ambassador for SkimSafe
What do we offer?
We offer a competitive salary consisting of a fixed base salary and commission on top of that. Our HQ is located in Vasastan in Stockholm. We're a small team but growing and are determined to have super fun along the way on our journey.
For the right candidate, this could be the journey of a lifetime! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-26
E-post: carl@skimsafe.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkimSafe AB
(org.nr 559082-8645)
Surbrunnsgatan 32 (visa karta
)
113 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9128527