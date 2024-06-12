Azure Data Platform Architect
2024-06-12
Work closely with the Data platform operations team and support the Global Data platform based in Azure. Key tasks include working with Cloud infrastructure, Enterprise Architecture, Data Engineering and Data science teams in deploying solutions. The work contains multidisciplinary technologies such as Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD), and containerization.
Required skills:
• Ability to work well in a fast-paced environment, strong work ethic, pragmatic, attention to detail and excellent interpersonal skills to interact with technical and non-technical users
• Experience with Policy based access controls, Azure Databricks, Storage, Data Factory, Airflow, Event hubs is required
• Experience in designing and building containerized applications using Docker, Kubernetes or similar is preferred
• Proven experience in using Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Azure BICEP or similar), writing CI/CD pipelines (Azure DevOps or similar) and code source control (Git)
• Manage clusters, policies, security of Databricks Workspaces and other Data Engineering tools
• Solid understanding of network concepts including VNET, subnet, NSG, VPN, ExpressRoute, and firewall.
TECHNICAL SKILLS
Must Have:
• Azure Databricks
• CI/CD Devops
• Data Lake
• AzureDevops
• CI/CD pipeline management
• GitHub
Location Stockholm
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-12
E-post: careers@netonyx.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
