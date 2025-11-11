Azure Architect - D365 F&0
2025-11-11
Join Our Team at VIPAS AB as a Azure Architect - D365 F&0
Do you want to be part of a transformative journey where cloud innovation meets enterprise-scale business solutions? At VIPAS AB, we are shaping the future of digital operations through intelligent integration and automation. We are now looking for an experienced Azure Solution Architect with a focus on Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations integrations, to lead the design of scalable, secure, and future-ready cloud architectures across global markets.
About VIPAS AB
At VIPAS AB, we go beyond traditional consulting. We deliver tailored solutions that create real impact across domains such as software development, cloud engineering, embedded systems, AI, automation, and project management. Our teams combine deep technical expertise with an innovative mindset-helping clients across industries like automotive, telecom, and manufacturing to reach new heights.
About the Role
We are looking for a highly skilled Azure Architect to take a leading role in the architectural design and integration strategy for a multi-market rollout of Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations (D365 F&O).
In this role, you will define and drive the integration architecture between D365 F&O and other critical enterprise systems. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design scalable, secure, and future-ready solutions leveraging Azure's integration services.
This is a strategic and technical leadership position - the focus is on solution architecture and integration design, not hands-on configuration or coding.
Key Responsibilities
Design and develop integration architecture between D365 F&O and internal/external systems.
Utilize Azure services including Logic Apps, API Management, Azure Functions, and Service Bus.
Define and manage secure, high-performing APIs and data flows across platforms.
Provide technical and architectural guidance to development teams.
Optimize inter-system communication for scalability, performance, and resilience.
Work with Azure DevOps for CI/CD pipelines, version control, and release management.
Participate in integration testing and troubleshooting using Azure Portal, Postman, and related tools.
Collaborate with D365 F&O experts and business stakeholders to ensure alignment between technical design and business goals.
Required Skills & Experience
Proven experience as an Azure Architect in complex enterprise environments.
Strong background in integration design and architecture, especially with Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations.
Deep proficiency in:
Azure Logic Apps
Azure Functions
Azure API Management
Azure Service Bus
Azure Key Vault
Solid experience with Azure DevOps, CI/CD, and Git.
Ability to translate business requirements into robust, scalable architecture.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills across business and technical teams.
Nice to Have
Experience supporting D365 F&O implementations from an architectural perspective.
Microsoft Certifications in Azure and/or Dynamics 365.
Understanding of Power Platform (Power Automate, Power Apps) and Event-driven Architecture.
Why Join Us
At VIPAS, we connect top-tier consultants with challenging assignments that shape digital transformation across industries. This role offers the opportunity to lead complex, high-impact integrations across multiple markets - working with the latest in Azure and Dynamics 365 technology stack.
You'll work in a hybrid setup, collaborate with talented peers, and have the freedom to influence architecture decisions that truly matter.
Interested?
Apply today or reach out to shrini@vipas.se
for more details.
