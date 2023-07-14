Automotive Software Engineer!
Do you have a broad background in software, spanning from systemization to coding and testing? Now you have the opportunity to step into the role as Software Engineer at a large automotive company with exciting development opportunities! We work with ongoing selection, take the chance and apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
At Software engineering platform you will work for a Software development team with the task of creating an onboard measurement data API. The team implements components that enable calibration and data collection supporting different standards like XCP and UDS as well as proprietary protocols such as the clients Data Collection Framework and others according to stakeholders' needs. Our client support systems like Climate Control, Longitudinal Vehicle Control, AD/ADAS among others. An important new use case is to collect data from the customer's vehicles and send it back to the cloud with the purpose to improve the vehicles and the customer experience over time.
You like solving problems together with others. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take your own initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries. We think you have a broad background in software, spanning from systemization to coding and testing. To be effective in this job we believe that you are a structured person
You are offered
• To be part of an agile team, building solutions and products which are safe and reliable
• Working with a team that has high standards when it comes to Software quality and speed
• A dedicated consulting manager
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Skilled C++ development in embedded systems
• Good knowledge of working in a Linux environment
• Great communications skills in English, both written and verbal
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge in CMake or similar tools
• Knowledge in Python
• Knowledge in Git/Gerrit
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Problem solver
