Automotive HIL Test Engineer - Steering & Brakes
Tata Technologies Nordics AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-14
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a HIL Test Engineer - Steering and Brakes, to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role:
Experienced Software Test Engineer with a strong focus on validating automotive systems using HIL rigs (Component, Core, Domain levels). Experienced in HIL automation with tools such as Automation Desk or vTESTstudio, and skilled in integrating test scripts within CI/CD pipelines.
Demonstrated expertise in performing smoke testing to ensure software stability, proficient in executing system and function-level testing, maintaining structured test strategies using requirement management tools like DOORS and System Weaver (Car Weaver). Skilled in test case development, execution, and verdict updates.
Experienced in system safety testing / reporting and actively support test case automation while contributing to manual testing efforts. Adept at documenting test activities in prescribed storage systems to ensure traceability and compliance with process standards.
Main responsibilities:
Lead and coordinate complete software development activities for the Sterring Gear Module.
Set up and maintain project and delivery plans, align stakeholders, and manage deliverables and deadlines.
Drive deployment of software to the manufacturing plant and aftermarket channels.
Handle effective communication and coordination across internal teams, project partners, and suppliers.
Act as the main point of contact and representative for the complete software stack.
Ensure end-to-end alignment of development flows, interfaces, and project visibility.
Analyze aftermarket data and fault reports to assess severity, identify root causes, and implement corrective actions.
Identify risks, prepare mitigation plans, and ensure clear escalation paths.
Maintain an always-updated delivery roadmap, including sub-function and requirement-level progress.
Conduct software checks and validation prior to delivery to customers.
Organize and lead cross-functional events and coordination meetings involving multiple stakeholders.
Support integration activities from a vehicle program perspective, ensuring timelines and technical compatibility.
Knowledge / Experience
Minimum of 5-7 years of experience in automotive testing and validation (SWE.6, SYS.4, SYS.5), preferably with exposure to Steering systems.
Hands-on experience with testing in DSpace or VT HIL systems.
Proficient in using software tools such as Vector testing tools, INCA, and MDA.
Experience with DSpace tools such as Control Desk, Automation Desk, or VT System for HIL testing.
Automation experience using Python and Robot Frameworks.
Skilled in test case documentation and verdict updates using System Weaver or DOORS, or Electra.
Knowledge of safety testing and documentation in accordance with ISO 26262 standards.
Strong understanding of validation processes, testing equipment, and standards related to assigned modules.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical, Electronics, Mechatronics, or Automotive Engineering.
Desirable:
Familiarity with System Weaver.
Exposure to Jenkins, Git/Gerrit, JIRA, Polarion, or similar tools.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
Tata Technologies would like to thank all applicants for their interest; each application will be reviewed against the set criteria for the role. We would like to advise that only candidates under consideration will be contacted. If you do not hear from us within 10 working days following the closing date it will mean that unfortunately your application has not been successful. We will however retain your details for any suitable future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-13
E-post: emelie.mansson@tatatechnologies.com Arbetsgivarens referens
