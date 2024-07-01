Automotive Engineers
2024-07-01
Do you want to take the next step in your career as a Consultant? Do you also want to be involved from the beginning and contribute to how a consulting company should be while you have an interesting assignment for an exciting client? Then there is a rare opportunity now!
We start from a small scale in Sweden but have customer agreements, muscles and security from an international consulting company, with more than 35 years of successful history and great know-how in engineering and with long-term ambitions. A flexible "start-up" with history and experience!
The engineering roles and assignments will initially be within R&D in Mechanics, Electronics, Embedded SW, Manufacturing, Logistics or Technical Documentation. The customers are within the automotive industry and other manufacturing industries in or near Gothenburg. Most assignments are carried out on customer site for longer periods, 1-2 years, but can also be performed from Comatec office together with a Team of skilled Engineers in Sweden or abroad.
QualificationsFormal university education and relevant work experience are of course important, but commitment to your own, the customers' and the company's continued development are more important.
About the positions* Several positions are available* Interviews and employment take place continuously* Salary and terms of employment will be competitive
What we offer* Interesting and varying projects with our international clients* Possibility to develop yourself to a top level professional in your field of Engineering* Relaxed and flexible working atmosphere* Modern tools
If you want to take the next step on your career, send your application by 16th August 2024 via our recruitment system.
For more information about this position or other exciting opportunities please contact: Mr. Anders Rohdin, anders.rohdin@comatecgroup.se
or p. +46 733 534264.
Comatec Group employs nearly 600 skilled professionals over twenty locations in Finland, Poland, Estonia, Romania and Sweden. We provide engineering design, expert and project management services for the technology industry. We have a vision for future growth and internationalization, and so we constantly seek new experts, especially in mechanical, electrical and automation design and in project management services.
If you are an ambitious professional, who is eager to learn and take responsibility as well as dedicated to contributing to company development, we are waiting to hear from you. Together we will grow, develop and make a difference. Ersättning
