Automation Tester-Python
2024-04-20
We are now looking for a Python Software developer within test automation for our client within the automotive industry. You will be a part of an agile development team working on customer site with the automated tests wihin various areas. You will be part of a diverse team delivering the test automation framework for the engineering departments within the E-mobility area, infotainment or other.
You will together with the team develop tools, methods and environment to enable automated ECU software testing.
Skills required:
• Skilled in tools such as; Python, Jenkins, Jira, Git
• Merit to have Vector tools skill such as CANalyzer, CANoe etc.
• Robot Framework or similar tools
• Serial communication protocol such as CAN
• Control units in vehicle electrical system
• Software testing and validation
• Analytical and a problem solver
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Great communication skills
• Team player
• Big plus if you have a Swedish Driving license B
Experience required:
• Master of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or SW Development
• You have minimum 3 years of work experience developing code or automated tests using Python.
• Experience in working and scripting for databases specially SQL
• Fundamental software development practices such as unit testing and version control
• Experience working with continuous integration tools.
Personal Skills:
You have an analytical approach and enjoy problem-solving. Further you are engaged, with the ability to drive change and implementation, with a passion for automated testing.
Additional info:
