Automation Manager
Ceva Logistics Mobility AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-10-11
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ceva Logistics Mobility AB i Upplands-Bro
YOUR ROLE
Our Automation team based in Brunna, Sweden have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Automation Manager where you will provide continual support to our busy operation, ensuring that as a team we meet operational and customer demand in a safe and clean environment.
WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO?
Reporting into the Automation and Facilities Manager, you will lead process improvements aligning to operational requirements and overall business strategies. With a focus on cost efficiencies and solutions, you will ensure that activities support organisational sustainability, quality, health and safety and environmental objectives. You will collaborate with operational stakeholders to create work instructions, SOPs and relevant documentation related to the role and wider operational activities to ensure documents are maintained. You will also ensure all maintenance activities are completed to a high standard, documented and reported meeting operational KPI and SLA requirements.
You will also support the Automation and Facilities Manager will additional tasks such as trade union negotiations, reporting and change projects, as and when required.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Proven automation management or process improvement experience, ideally within a 3PL or warehousing environment.
Outstanding stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate with wider operational functions.
Experience in driving a health and safety culture.
Strong leadership and strategy planning skills.
Budget management and cost efficiency experience.
Experience of creating and maintaining working instructions and documentation.
Ability to create and maintain statistical reports, focusing on operational SLAs and KPIs.
Experience of working with warehouse management systems or equivalent.
Excellent communication skills both written and verbal with a good level of english understanding and speaking.
Natural problem-solving skills with a curious mindset.
Excellent negotiation and influencing skills.
WHAT DO WE HAVE TO OFFER?
With a genuine culture of reward and recognition, we want our employees to grow, develop and be part of our journey. We offer a benefits package that includes competitive annual leave entitlement with a fantastic holiday buy scheme. There's no doubt that you will be compensated for your hard work and commitment, so if you'd like to work for one of the top Logistics providers in the world, then please do get in touch to find your next role.
ABOUT TOMORROW
We value your professional and personal growth. That's why we share plenty of career opportunities for you to thrive within CEVA. Join CEVA for a challenging career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ceva Logistics Mobility AB
(org.nr 556540-5296), https://www.cevalogistics.com/en/careers/job-ad?reference=547231&lang=en_GB&locale=en_GB
Matarvagen 22 (visa karta
)
196 37 KUNGSÄNGEN Arbetsplats
Ceva Logistics Brunna Jobbnummer
8952690