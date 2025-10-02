Automation Engineer
Join our team at Metallfabriken Ljunghäll
Are you passionate about automation and advanced manufacturing technologies? Do you want to work in a dynamic, high-tech environment where innovation drives performance? Metallfabriken Ljunghäll is looking for one skilled Automation Engineer to help design, optimize, and maintain automation systems that keep our production at the forefront of efficiency and reliability.
As an Automation Engineer, you will:
Optimize, design, implement, and troubleshoot PLC and HMI systems for CNC machines, casting cells, robots, conveyors, energy systems, and more.
Commission, program, and integrate automation solutions to enhance efficiency, safety, and reliability.
Conduct root cause analysis and develop sustainable solutions to minimize downtime and maximize system performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams (maintenance, production, engineering, and others) to drive automation improvements.
Ensure compliance with, and actively contribute to, Industry 4.0 standards and digital transformation initiatives.
Contribute to continuous improvement projects in automation, energy management, and production optimization
What we 're looking for
Proven experience in industrial automation, control systems, system integration, and mechatronics.
Strong knowledge of PLC/NC programming (primarily Siemens).
Hands-on experience with HMI/SCADA systems, robotics, and industrial communication protocols (Profinet, Profibus, Modbus, OPC-UA).
Familiarity with mechanical and electrical systems in automated production environments.
Ability to read and create electrical and automation schematics.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a structured, proactive approach.
Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced production environment.
Team-oriented mindset with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
Language proficiency in English or Swedish.
Interested?
Please apply via the link or the apply button no later than 17th of October.
About us
Ljunghäll is owned by the Italian company Gnutti Carlo S.p.A., and together we form a global player with over 4,000 employees across Sweden, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Austria, India, China, the USA, and Canada.
Ljunghäll specializes in aluminium die casting for the automotive industry and is the leading company in its niche in Northern Europe.
