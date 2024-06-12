Associate Talent Acquisition Specialist
2024-06-12
We are looking for an Associate Talent Acquisition Specialist who involves supporting the strategic planning of recruitments, talent sourcing, candidate screening, relationship building, market research, executive search management, negotiation, compliance, and continuous improvement to attract and retain top executive talent for the organization.
You will perform executive search and direct sourcing activities, which include building a network in the market of currently employed executives. You will partner with more senior Talent Acquisition Specialists and managers as well as senior management to identify critical staffing needs. Success in this role is demonstrated by executing specialized recruitment strategies to attract, hire, and retain high-caliber professionals.
Key responsibilities include:
With support you will develop and implement recruitment strategies aligned with the organization's goals and hiring needs, especially for key recruitments and executive-level positions.
Support building and maintaining strategic talent pipelines
Identify, even difficult to identify talent from the battery and other relevant industries
Utilize various channels such as job boards, social media, professional networks, and industry contacts to source top executive-level talent.
Lead, support, and manage executive search projects from inception to closure, including defining search criteria
Review resumes, conduct in-depth interviews, and assess candidates' qualifications, experiences, and fit with the organization's culture and requirements.
Cultivate strong relationships with candidates, hiring managers, and internal stakeholders to understand their needs and preferences and provide exceptional service throughout the recruitment process.
Post, update, and ensure consistency of all internal and external job postings
Requirements
Qualifications and experience
Previous experience in recruitment, service, or sales
Familiarity with the entire recruitment lifecycle
Excellent English skills both verbally and in writing, additional languages are a plus
Advanced industry knowledge
Bachelor's degree in human resources management or related field, education in Psychology is highly beneficial
Specific skills
Excellent sourcing skills also on alternative platforms to Linkedin
Previous recruiting experience with a focus on sourcing and active headhunting is a big plus e.g. from recruitment agency
Personal success factors
Has a high ability to navigate towards a set goal in an environment with a high level of uncertainty
Ability to deliver on a high number of recruitments while keeping quality and candidates experience high
Outstanding communication skills and interpersonal skills
Excellent organizational skills, including the ability to manage multiple assignments and excel in a high volume demanding environment
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
