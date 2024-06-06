Associate Software Engineer
Job Description
Engineering Culture team is a part of the Platform Engineering area with 4 teams passionate about enabling internal developers to deliver software with speed & quality. We seek to create an inclusive culture and take steps to promote diversity, retention, and promotion processes. Our team owns, develops, and advocates our internal developer portal: Backstage. As an Associate Engineer, you will be growing, learning and executing on:
onboarding services, designing and developing features, custom plugins and integrations with 3rd party systems
maintaining installation stable, secure, efficient, and up-to-date
collaborating with stakeholders, including developers, architects, and infrastructure teams, to understand requirements, gather feedback, continuously improve Backstage, and support them in their onboarding and plugin development
making code quality improvements
Qualifications
Required skills
Frontend engineering (Javascript, React)
Using API's
Working with relational databases
Has experience from school, internship or similar around:
Human-computer interaction
Internal portals for developers
Visualizing data & insights
Software catalogs
Good to have
Experience with platform engineering
Curious mindset, demonstrating leadership and empowerment towards peers & self
Comfortable participating in team discussions and problem solving
Bonus points for
UX research or design experience
Interest in training your skills in speaking publicly about our product
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, with on-site setup, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page. We will interview continuously. If you have any questions about the role, please add them along your application and responsible recruiter will address them.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here. Så ansöker du
