Associate Senior Lecturer in Applied Geochemistry
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2024-05-28
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The research topic Applied Geochemistry belongs to the Department of Community Development and Natural Resources, which contributes to the development of a long-term sustainable society through research and education in the fields of mining, construction, and the environment. Research and education in Applied Geochemistry is expanding and the need to recruit new employees is increasing. Applied Geochemistry seeks associate senior lecturer for geochemical modeling, hydrogeochemistry and application of multielement and isotopic data.
Subject description
Applied Geochemistry is concerned with studies into the occurrence and mobility of the elements in rocks, soil, and water, focusing on methods to prevent or reduce the environmental impact of metal extraction and infrastructure development.
Duties
As an associate senior lecturer you will be involved in the university's education, pedagogical development work and research. The position involves both theoretical and experimental development of geochemical modelling, hydrogeochemistry and application of multi-element and isotope data for in research and courses. You are expected to carry out scientific work in the form of publishing scientific articles and writing research applications as well as participating in research collaboration with national and international colleagues and partners.
Qualifications
Qualified for an appointment as associate senior lecturer are those who have been awarded a doctoral degree or have equivalent scientific qualifications.
In the first instance, those considered for employment should have completed a doctoral degree no more than five years before the end of the application period. If there are special reasons, the doctoral degree may have been completed earlier. By special reasons means leave due to illness, parental leave, clinical service of trust, or similar circumstances.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• scientific expertise
• other assessment criteria
Other assessment criteria:
• Experience in geochemical modelling.
• Experience in the application of multi-element and isotopic data in hydrogeochemistry
Period of employment
For this employment, an employment period of four years applies.
Promotion to senior lecturer
An assistant senior lecturer shall, upon application, be promoted to senior lecturer and a position until further notice. If the applicant is qualified for a position as senior lecturer and in an examination is deemed suitable for such a position, is determined in accordance with the assessment criteria set out below.
In the examination, it is required that the associate senior lecturer has completed higher education pedagogical education corresponding to 7.5 credits or has acquired corresponding knowledge in another way.
During the employment period, the associate senior lecturer must also independently, to a considerable extent and with high quality, contribute to the university's research and demonstrate good pedagogical skills.
Information
The position is a full-time employment with placement in Luleå. Starting date according to agreement.
For further information, please contact Head of subject Lena Alakangas, +46 (0)920-491396, Lena.Alakangas@ltu.se
Union representative: SACO-S C Kjell Johansson, +46 (0)920- 49 15 29, kjell.johansson@ltu.se
and OFR-S Lars Frisk, +46(0)920-49 17 92, lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below and attach the requested application documents including diplomas (certified and translated into Swedish or English), pedagogical self-reflection and publications, etc. We prefer that applicants follows the Instructions for applicants. Note that the applicant 's educational qualifications should be particularly documented. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Application date: June 14, 2024
Reference: 2268-2024 Ersättning
Individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
8710307