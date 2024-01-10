Associate Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor in landscape architecture
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Lomma Visa alla högskolejobb i Lomma
2024-01-10
, Burlöv
, Lund
, Malmö
, Staffanstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Lomma
, Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Read the complete ad here.
Subjec area
The subject covers soil-plant interactions for an urban context, with a focus on the provision of soil as a good growing substrate that could contribute to a good and long-term sustainable biotope that supports biodiversity and the delivery of ecosystem services. The research area has the potential to span in spatial scale from fine-scale soil structure focusing on functions such as infiltration, pore system development and quality of constructed soils; to soil formation and microbial community development on a larger spatial and temporal scales.
Duties
The associate senior lecturer/Assistant Professor will have their own area of responsibility and will be given development opportunities to be able to qualify as docent and senior lecturer in the subject of the position. The position includes teaching and research in the subject.
The research is expected to be conducted in collaboration with researchers within the department of Landscape Architecture, Planning and Management and the Department of Biosystem and Technology, but also wider at SLU, as well as through national and international collaboration.
The associate senior lecturer is expected to develop the subject by
• plan, lead and carry out research projects and seek external funding in competition
• publish scientific articles
• initiate the development of own research group
• participate in postgraduate education as a co-supervisor
• conduct research-based teaching at all levels of the educational cycle
• continuously develop as a teacher and develop pedagogical leadership
• collaborate and communicate with relevant stakeholders in the industry
The department has a parallel language work environment. The associate senior lecturer will be able to carry out most of the tasks in English. As the university is Swedish-speaking, however, the holder is expected to be able to work and teach in Swedish within four years of taking up the position. The department will support the holder to achieve this.
Qualifications
Eligible for employment as associate senior lecturer are candidates who hold a PhD or have equivalent academic qualifications. Priority will be given to candidates who have received a PhD or equivalent qualifications no longer than five years before the application deadline. Other candidates may also be considered if there are extraordinary grounds. Extraordinary grounds refer absence due to illness, parental leave or similar circumstances.
For employment as an associate senior lecturer, the candidate must hold a PhD in Landscape Architecture, Soil Science, or in a related discipline with relevance to the subject of employment.
Good ability to communicate in written and spoken English is required.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for appointment as an associate senior lecturer will primarily be based on the degree to which the applicant possesses the required qualifications specified for the position.
The assessment for appointment as an associate senior lecturer will primarily be based on the applicant's expertise within the subject of the position.
Primary emphasis will be placed on the applicant's research expertise in depth of knowledge and experience within soil chemistry, soil physics or biological diversity of soils with relevance for the overarching topic of soil-plant interactions in an urban context.
Of importance is experience in different research and laboratory environments as well as application methods relevant to the subject of the employment. Of high importance is also demonstrated ability to apply modern tools and methods within plant-soil interactions
Furthermore, the assessment includes evaluating the applicant's ability to independently develop a line of research within the subject of the position, and to qualify for promotion to senior lecturer during the employment period.
Emphasis will also be placed on expertise in communication and ability to work across several of the faculty 's research areas. Experience from trans- or interdisciplinary research is a merit.
Expertise in collaboration as well as experience in administration and teaching are of high importance.
Good knowledge of Swedish is a merit.
The position will be offered to the candidate who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to have the best qualifications to carry out and develop current tasks and contribute to a positive development of the departments and SLU.
Working at SLU
At SLU, you become part of a vibrant research environment that is based on active collaboration. As an employee at SLU, you have access to a number of benefits (including Swedish family healthcare, parental leave and generous paid leave policies). Read more about benefits at SLU here. SLU is often highly ranked in the various university rankings that are made around the world and is ranked as one of Sweden's most attractive workplaces.
Sweden also has a well-established pre-school structure and a free education system. Find out more facts and stories about Sweden at www.sweden.se
SLU in Alnarp is located in southern Sweden near the university cities of Lund and Malmö, and Copenhagen in Denmark. The Öresund region offers a rich history and culture and is a real academic and cultural hub.
Application deadline:
2024-03-10
Place of work:
Alnarp
Extent:
100%
Form of Employment:
The employment is limited to four years in accordance with the Higher Education Act. A position as associate senior lecturer is a qualifying employment that constitutes the first step in an academic career at SLU. An associate senior lecturer has the right during his or her employment to apply for promotion to senior lecturer on the basis of criteria established when the position as associate senior lecturer was announced.
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, because the applications will be evaluated by expert advisers both in Sweden and abroad.
A guide for applicants "Appointment procedures for SLU" and "General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers" can be found here.
Use the document Application guidelines for appointment as professor, senior lecturer or associate senior lecturer at SLU as a guide when you fill in your application.
Read the complete ad here. Ersättning
Salary revision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
8382415