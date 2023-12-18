Associate Product Manager, Eco-Sales
Purpose with the role
The purpose of the Associate Product Manager role is to support our company's sustainability initiatives. You will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and reporting product data to drive ecp-portfolio sales.
The Associate Product Manager will collaborate with cross-functional teams including the representatives from the market areas to identify opportunities and help with needed supporting material to improve the eco-product sales.
Ultimately you'll contribute to drive growth and profitability of Eco sales.
Key accountabilities
Collect and analyze product data to identify areas for improvement in environmental performance
Conduct data-driven sustainability assessments and identify potential sales
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify identify sales opportunities and support sales
Stay up-to-date with relevant sustainability standards and regulations
Create reports and presentations for both internal and external stakeholders
Education
Master's degree in a relevant field such as sustainability engineering, environmental science, data analytics, and/or engineering degree within mechatronics, mechanics, advanced hydraulics, electronics, or a related field.
Experience
Experience in data analytics, preferably in a sustainability or environmental context
Experienced in data management and analysis tools
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and fluent in the local language at site (Swedish).
Experience in marketing or product management
Passion for sustainability and environmental responsibility
Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams
Interested to join?
Please submit your application by email to Mattias Berglund, Director Global Product Management, mattias.berglund@hiab.com
, at latest by 28.12.2024.
