Associate Lawyer, Finance & Restructuring
Roschier Advokatbyrå AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roschier Advokatbyrå AB i Stockholm
Roschier is a leading law firm in the Nordic region with offices in Helsinki and Stockholm. We specialize in business law and cover a broad range of practice areas. The firm is well known for its excellent track record of advising on demanding international business law assignments and large-scale transactions. In total, Roschier currently employs some 525 staff members.
Are you a lawyer with 3-5 years of experience in finance and restructuring who wants to work on interesting projects with brilliant colleagues? Our Finance & Restructuring practice is now looking to hire an Associate Lawyer for the team. At Roschier, we offer you the best foundation for your future and challenging work in a collaborative and fun environment.
Working as an Associate Lawyer at Roschier
As one of the leading finance and restructuring practices in the Nordics, our team advises top companies on complex finance-related matters. Our lawyers actively develop the Nordic financial markets and monitor political and legislative initiatives to provide clients with the most up-to-date advice.
The Finance & Restructuring team at Roschier adopts a pragmatic, business-focused approach and possesses extensive expertise in structuring deals and negotiating transactions. We provide an opportunity to work on complex assignments in collaboration with experienced professionals, enhancing your professional growth with close support from partners and senior colleagues.
At Roschier, we work with leading blue chip companies on assignments that impact international business and market development.
Your profile
We are looking for a candidate with a law degree and approximately 3-5 years of experience working with finance and restructuring related practices. You have excellent oral and written communication skills, with fluency in English.
Working at Roschier means collaborating with leading corporations on complex assignments. We seek colleagues with unique skills and perspectives who share our commitment to excellence in client service. As an associate, you will enjoy teamwork across borders, share challenges and accomplishments, and ensure service quality. You will have the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally by working on assignments that push you to develop your expertise.
We invest in you
To ensure your professional development, we offer an extensive learning program through Roschier University, tailored to support you at every step and equip you with the professional skills you need to excel in your role as an associate and in your career.
Your application
Please apply by 17 July through the application link and attach your CV, cover letter, and university transcript. For this recruitment, we only accept applications in English.
Candidates are evaluated based on their academic and professional qualifications. Final candidates will be asked to complete an online assessment package, including ability and self-evaluation tests. Reference checks will be conducted on shortlisted candidates. Så ansöker du
