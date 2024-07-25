Associate
Morgan Stanley Europe Se Stockholm Branch Filial / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Morgan Stanley Europe Se Stockholm Branch Filial i Stockholm
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, investment management and wealth management services. The Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, and individuals from more than 1,200 offices in 43 countries.
Morgan Stanley is an equal opportunities employer. We work to provide a supportive and inclusive environment where all individuals can maximise their full potential. Our skilled and creative workforce is comprised of individuals drawn from a broad cross section of the global communities in which we operate and who reflect a variety of backgrounds, talents, perspectives, and experiences. Our strong commitment to a culture of inclusion is evident through our constant focus on recruiting, developing, and advancing individuals based on their skills and talents.
Nordic Investment Banking Team
Morgan Stanley's Nordic Investment Banking team is currently looking to hire an Associate to join the Stockholm office. Morgan Stanley is one of the leading global investment banks with longstanding commitment to the Nordic region. Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division builds and maintains close relationships with corporations and governments around the world to provide both traditional and innovative solutions that meet their individual strategic and financial needs. Investment Banking Professionals work on assignments which include various types of transactions (M&A, capital markets) and business development projects with a broad array of high-profile clients.
Responsibilities
Gathering and synthesising financial and operating information about companies, industries and governments.
Creating financial models.
Gathering market data to analyse trends and help value companies and price transactions.
Drafting presentations and memoranda for a wider audience within the Firm and the financial services industry.
Attending team discussions and client meetings, where you may be asked to deliver parts of a presentation.
Qualifications, Skills and Requirements
Top class undergraduate degree from leading university
You have strong analytical and numerical skills that put you at ease with financial data.
You are results-driven, perform well under pressure and against tight deadlines.
You are a team player with the ability to manage a wide range of responsibilities.
You have an excellent academic background. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08
E-post: Tom.Gibbons1@morganstanley.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Morgan Stanley Europe Se Stockholm Branch Filial
(org.nr 516411-5999)
Hovslagargatan 5 A (visa karta
)
111 48 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8812606