Assistant Quantitative Risk Analyst in IRB models
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25047
Would you like to use your analytic talent and contribute to a business environment? We are now looking for an Assistant Quantitative Risk Analyst to develop new methods within the Internal Rating Based (IRB) space.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Risk Models Methodology & IRB Models team. We add value by analysing data and turning it into predictive risk models. At Nordea, we use internal models for calculating regulatory capital and these models are developed and maintained by Risk Models. As the Assistant Quantitative Risk Analyst, you'll play a valuable role in making the data come together into new and structured insights.
What you'll be doing:
* Extracting and transforming data into valuable insights
* Finding and remedying data issues by proposing a way to address them
* Develop and align new methodology and code across IRB models
* Presenting your work to internal stakeholders
* Driving projects across different credit risk workstreams
* Growing into a subject matter expert
You'll join a team with variety of backgrounds and skills in Finland, Denmark, Poland and Sweden.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have an analytical and problem-solving mindset
* Enjoy working in a team, but also master working independently
* Work well in a dynamic and constantly changing work environment with varying workload
* Have strong analytical skills and keen attention to detail with the ability to analyse complex data and processes to derive meaningful insights, yet able to see the big picture
* Have good communication and presentations skills, you are not afraid to speak up and can effectively translate complex topics to a variety of stakeholders
* Are curious and proactive, focus on solutions rather than problems and share our enthusiasm for developing and learning and constantly improving your skills and competences
Your experience and background:
* Academic degree - either at Master or PhD level - in Finance, Mathematics, Engineering or Physics
* Hands on experience with data or demonstratable computing skills (data extraction and manipulation, visualisation)
* Understanding of the credit risk/IRB area, particularly working previously with credit risk would be an advantage but is not a prerequisite
* A certain coding/scripting proficiency is expected - Python/SQL/Pyspark/Hadoop skills would be seen as an advantage
* Interest in business/economy/finance/investing
* Written and spoken proficiency in English
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 23/08/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Matteus Arriaza-Hult, matteus.arriaza-hult@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "25047-42751485". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8838014