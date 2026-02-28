Assembly Technician
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Montörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla montörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organisation Beredskapslyftet, helps newcomers enter the Swedish job market while giving companies access to new talent.
Libera is a staffing and recruitment company within logistics and production. We provide both consultant staffing solutions and direct recruitment to our clients.
Location:
Bromma, Stockholm
We are looking for:
Assembler / Technician (Electric Surfboard Production)
Start Date:
During March
Responsibilities:
• Assembly of drivetrain systems and impeller units
• Cutting, crimping, and installation of wiring harnesses
• Functional testing and quality control of finished products
• Working from technical drawings and documentation
• Learning the product through hands-on practical work
Requirements:
• No Swedish required
• Upper-intermediate working proficiency in English (able to handle most job-related communication independently)
• Experience in assembly, workshop environments, or manufacturing
• Experience in a technical setting where quality and precision are essential
• Ability to communicate fluently in English (English is the primary workplace language)
Your Profile:
• You are self-reliant and comfortable taking responsibility for your work from start to finished product
• You thrive in a small organization where roles are broad and individual responsibility is high
• You are detail-oriented, practical, and technically interested
What the Employer Offers:
• Full-time (100%)
• Permanent employment
• Standard office hours (Monday-Friday, daytime)
Important:
This position is part of a project co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Applicants who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://connectingjobs.se/ Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Jobbnummer
9769465