Asic & Fpga Developer
2025-09-22
ASIC & FPGA Verification Engineer
Morsera Technologies is a Stockholm-based company with a global focus, specializing in Microelectronics, Semiconductors, and Embedded Systems. We support diverse customers in Telecommunications, Defence, Energy, AI, and Datacenter applications by offering tailored engagement models, ranging from deploying individual engineers to providing full teams or turnkey operations.
We are currently hiring for multiple ASIC and FPGA Verification Engineer positions to support our growing portfolio of semiconductor projects.
About the Role
Morsera is seeking talented engineers who have minimum of 2.5+ years in pre-silicon verification environments for IP, Subsystem, or SOC designs.
In This Role, You Will:
Participate in the full verification lifecycle, ensuring robust testing of SOC, IP, and Subsystem designs.
Design and implement verification environments, including test benches, scripts, and makefiles, to support testing across multiple toolchains.
Develop models and test suites.
Drive pre-silicon verification to completion using functional and code coverage metrics to ensure thorough validation.
Learn new techniques in Pre Silicon Verification.
Key Qualifications:
Logical ability and problem solving mindset.
Proficiency in SV, UVM, C, SystemC, and industry-standard scripting languages.
Strong teamwork skills with experience in Agile methodologies.
Familiarity with industry-standard protocols such as Ethernet, PCIe, DDR, SERDES, ARM-AMBA, I2C, and UART.
Ability to define and implement pre-silicon verification (Simulation/Emulation/Formal) and post-silicon validation strategies.
Enthusiasm for innovation, strong debugging skills, and a proactive approach to improving workflows.
How to Apply:
We welcome applications from talented engineers worldwide to work with our customers in Europe. Hybrid and remote employment opportunities are available for candidates based in Europe.
To apply send both your CV, Resume to info@morsera.com
and include the below details in email description :
Your Citizenship, Visa, and Residential status.
Breakdown of relevant experience in each of the following : IP, SubSys, FPGA, SOC - C/UVM based verification and Emulation experience?
Your current employment status and when can you start a new job? example : Resigned and remaining notice period of 3.5 weeks(YY-MM-DD) / Yet to resign for better opportunity and notice period is 4 weeks etc.
Whether you are open to migrating to Sweden or prefer to work remotely from Europe/UK. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
E-post: info@morsera.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Morsera Technologies AB
(org.nr 559492-3285)
Kungsgatan 64 3Rd Floor Ioffice Business Center (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Balaji Chirumamilla info@morsera.com +46734872553 Jobbnummer
9520481