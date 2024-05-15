Asic/fpga Verification
2024-05-15
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Upplands Väsby
Role
Systemize ASIC/FPGAs and their blocks and subsystems
Support design team during development, verification, and validation of the design
Continuously improve and optimize ways of working
Generate appropriate documentation
Requirements
Master's Degree or PhD in Electronic Engineering or equivalent education is preferred.
Proven experience in advanced SoC development - 5+ years
Good knowledge of ASIC technology, ASIC design environment and design methodology
Knowledge of radio access system and their components
Knowledge of embedded CPUs and their IPs.
Knowledge of high speed interfaces,e.i. PCIe, CPRI, JESD204, DDR, Ethernet
Knowledge in VHDL and/or System Verilog
Successful cross-team and cross-site experience
Required skills:
Experience in SoC Development
Knowledge of ASIC technology
Knowledge of Radio Access system and their components
Embedded CPU's & their IPs
VHDL
System Verilog
