Asic Design Power Engineer, Lund

Are you a talented engineer looking to kick-start or continue your career in ASIC design? Do you have a passion for technology and innovation? We're excited to hear from you!
Join our team of experts!
We design hardware blocks used in Axis's integrated circuits as well as in some of our FPGA platforms. Our team takes pride in delivering top-quality work using the latest techniques.
In our skilled team you will have the possibility to work with a wide variety of different tasks depending on your interest. As a member of our team, you will have ample of opportunities to learn and grow in a creative environment.
Our team is looking for motivated and enthusiastic individuals who are eager to learn, grow, and contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology. We're committed to providing a supportive and collaborative environment that will help you develop your skills and reach your full potential.
Whether you're just starting your career or looking to take the next step, we offer a dynamic and challenging work environment that will help you achieve your goals.
What will you do?
Your team within ASIC Design is responsible for development of Axis own ASICs, the ARTPEC, with hardware acceleration of essential functions in a surveillance camera. We design, develop and implement the hardware modules that are integrated in our ASIC, giving us the competitive edge in Axis technology leadership.
You will work in a skilled team with tasks such as specification and use cases, power modelling, defining low power architectures, design of top level control modules (RTL), analysis (performance, area, power, quality), power aware and low power verification, scripting and user documentation. Our hardware blocks often implement functionality such as image processing, video compression and computer vision.
As a member of our team, you'll have the chance to work on real-world projects, collaborate with experienced colleagues, and receive guidance and mentorship to help you develop your skills.
Who are you?
* You have a degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
* You have a good understanding of digital design principles and ASIC design methodologies.
* You are eager to learn and take on new challenges.
* You are a team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills.
* You are motivated and enthusiastic, with a passion for technology and innovation.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. Would you like to grow with us?
Find out more from our Engineering Manager Patrik Lislén at phone +46 46 272 1800.
