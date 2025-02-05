Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning Scientist
2025-02-05
Are you ready to transform healthcare through Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) innovation? Join AstraZeneca's Early CVRM Bioscience team to be at the forefront of groundbreaking discoveries. We are seeking an AI/ML Scientist to join our Early Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (Early CVRM) Department.
The Early CVRM department focuses on discovering and developing new medicines within three strategic areas: Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism. You will be part of the Bioscience Technology Division, a hub for technology and innovation, partnering across disease areas to advance target discovery and drug development. Our team specializes in Bioscience Assays, Histology & Imaging, Next-Generation Platforms, and Data Analysis & Bioinformatics.
Accountabilities
As a Principal Scientist in Bioscience Technology, you will be a subject-matter expert in applying AI/ML to disease-relevant questions, including new target identification. Reporting to the Head of Bioscience Technology, you will focus on using computational approaches to uncover novel biological insights, prioritize therapeutic targets, and accelerate drug discovery efforts. Your key responsibilities will include engaging in data-based predictive modelling to identify and validate targets and investigating genetic risk factors to uncover disease mechanisms. The role is based at AstraZeneca's vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
This position offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of drug discovery by combining computational expertise with a deep understanding of biology in a highly collaborative and innovative environment. AstraZeneca is looking for a dedicated individual with scientific and technical expertise in AI/ML to analyse complex biological and clinical datasets, build predictive models, and identify novel therapeutic targets. The role requires staying up to date with advancements in AI/ML and computational biology to enhance AstraZeneca's leadership in scientific discovery. Collaborating across a matrix organization, you will partner with experts from various disciplines to deliver accurate predictions for biological and clinical challenges, engaging with senior stakeholders to ensure AI/ML solutions meet key target identification needs. Your responsibilities will include championing best practices in computational biology and AI/ML development, building scalable workflows, mentoring team members, and effectively communicating insights to internal and external stakeholders.
Essential Skills/Experience
The ideal candidate will be proactive, creative, and have excellent coding skills, capable of independently designing novel computational pipelines. In addition, the preferred candidate has knowledge of molecular biology, genetics and relevant diseases. You will work collaboratively across the organization, ensuring the integration of computational methods, analytics, and modelling into multidisciplinary projects. This involves fostering partnerships with experts across various areas to maximize the impact of AI/ML technologies in CVRM.
*
PhD degree (with 5+ years post-PhD professional experience) or MSc degree (with 8+ years post-MSc professional experience).
*
Applied experience (>3 years) in using AI in healthcare or biopharma.
*
Proficiency in AI/ML frameworks and tools for data preprocessing, feature engineering, and neural network optimization.
*
Track record of delivering high-impact AI/ML solutions for complex use cases in a matrix organization this includes leading and implementing AI/ML projects from ideation to implementation and evaluation.
*
Strong expertise in Large Language Models (e.g., BERT, GPT) and generative AI techniques (e.g., GANs, VAEs).
*
Ability to carry out duties under minimal supervision, taking ownership and can-do attitude in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
*
Superior written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to present complex AI/ML concepts to a wide range of audiences, including senior leadership.
Desirable for this role
*
Previous experience in a similar role.
*
Network of academic/industrial collaborators in the field.
AstraZeneca is where science meets innovation. We are committed to making a difference by fusing data and technology with the latest scientific advancements to achieve breakthroughs that can treat, prevent, modify, or even cure some of the world's most complex diseases. Our inclusive environment encourages curiosity and bold decision-making, empowering our team members to explore without limits. We collaborate seamlessly across disciplines and leverage diverse global knowledge to create swift impacts on disease.
Ready to make a significant impact on healthcare? Apply now!
