Art Director
2026-03-11
Job Description
As an Art Director you will bring the Weekday brand to life through expressive and engaging visual content across digital and physical channels. You will play a key role in shaping how our customers experience the brand, supporting the creative process from concept to delivery while ensuring all assets reflect our identity and resonate with our community.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Create visual content for e-commerce, including lookbooks, smaller campaigns, and product-related storytelling across multiple formats.
Lead and support creative processes - from concept development to execution and final delivery - with a strong focus on e-com and lookbook production.
Produce both moving and still image content tailored to digital customer experiences and brand expression.
Manage and execute assigned projects from initial creative idea through to final assets.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure content aligns with campaign goals, brand direction, and commercial priorities.
Develop mood boards, visual direction, and creative references for shoots and content initiatives.
Stay informed about digital trends, cultural movements, and relevant visual styles within fashion.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate closely with the Creative Team, Production, Marketing, and other cross functional colleagues across Weekday. Together, you'll translate brand direction into compelling visuals that connect with our audience, while working in a dynamic environment driven by collaboration, culture, and creativity.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
3-5 years of experience in art direction, content creation, or visual communication within fashion or a creative field
Proven experience creating e-commerce visual content, especially lookbooks and smaller campaign/drops
Strong fashion intelligence and an understanding of contemporary culture
Ability to create both moving and still image content
Experience leading creative processes from concept to delivery
Strong communication skills and the ability to collaborate with multiple stakeholders
A structured and organized approach to managing projects
Comfort working in a fast paced environment with shifting priorities
And people who are...
Creative and curious
Driven and proactive
Flexible and adaptable
Collaborative and communicative
Structured while maintaining a strong creative intuition
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time temporary contract for 6 months with the possibility of extension and based at our Head Office in Stockholm.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting, feel free to apply by sending in your CV and Portfolio in English as soon as possible, but no later than 19th March 2026. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
We value collaboration and believe that great ideas thrive when we work closely together. Therefore, this role is primarily office based, with four days per week at the office to foster teamwork and engagement. One day per week, you'll have the flexibility to work remotely.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract; therefore, you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
Weekday is a creative multi-space featuring Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, exclusive drops, second hand and more. A mix of culture inspired brands that evolve with the now and embrace the many true expressions of youth. Weekday is more than fashion - it's a platform for moods, moments, and culture in motion. Learn more about Weekday here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition, all employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
Weekday based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 4000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application.
