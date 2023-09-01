Area Sales Manager Component division
2023-09-01
We continue to grow, and we are looking for an Area Sales Manager. If you want to be part of a successful international team, have a passion for selling advanced technical systems and building long lasting business relationship, you might be the person we are looking for.
Do you want to be an Area Sales Manager for our component division? As an ASM you will develop the component sales within gas and flame - detectors within the company. You will work in a team together with two experienced colleagues.
You will have full responsibility for the sales within your regions, and handle both direct sales and distributors. An important part of the job is to identify new markets, customers and channels. Focus areas for this position is the middle east and the Europe. You will work with business plans and marketing activities for your regions. You will have approximately 50-60 travelling days per year.
What we are looking for in a Area Sales Manager
- Experience and proven track record in a technical sales role
- High technical interest and a high degree of technical curiosity
- Experience of sales to industries
- Business minded and used to travel
- Flexible and adaptable - not constrained by preconception and able to evolve approaches based on business needs
- Have the carisma to carry out a successfull presentation abroad
- Self-driven with a lot of energy
- Fluent in English, both spoken and written
You will be based out of our head office in Stockholm.
At Firefly, we are passionate about safety and technical innovation. We are constantly striving to reach the most effective fire prevention and protection solutions for industrial processes in areas such as tissue manufacturing, recycling processes, bioenergy and woodworking. Our efforts reduce the risk of fires and dust explosions in industries, resulting in safer workplaces for people all over the world.
Since 1973, Firefly develops, manufactures and sells state of the art fire prevention and protection systems.
Over 90 employees with international backgrounds work in our headquarter, located in a spacious office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm. We are represented worldwide and sales are made both directly to customers as well as through distributors in over 80 countries. Firefly is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
