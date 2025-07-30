Are you a student and fluent in Polish?
For those who are motivated by providing excellent service and are fluent in Polish, there is now an opportunity to join BookBeat's support team as an agent. This is a perfect part-time job for students, as you can work from home with a flexible schedule. We look forward to receiving your application!
Currently, BookBeat's support team consists of a mix of German-, Swedish-, Polish-, Danish-, Spanish-, and Finnish-speaking support agents who work together to provide the best possible service to BookBeat's users. As BookBeat continues to grow, we are now looking to expand the Polish part of the support team. This is a long-term need, with shifts primarily scheduled on weekdays, although weekends may also occur. In this role, you will work approximately 9 hours per week. The position is flexible, as you can work from anywhere in Sweden and are therefore not tied to an office.
Work tasks
As a customer support agent, you will primarily respond to questions from Polish and English-speaking customers via BookBeat's web-based support system. These questions may relate to how the service works, technical issues, account settings, sales inquiries, etc. To assist you, there are pre-made email templates available for the most common questions, which you can use as a basis for your replies. Your main tasks will therefore include:
• Respond to incoming customer inquiries via email regarding, for example, content, account settings, and sales.
• You are currently studying at a university or college and have at least one year left in your studies
• You have previous experience in customer service or administrative work
• You have excellent knowledge of Polish and English, both spoken and written, as all external communication will take place in both languages
It is also highly meritorious if you:
• Have knowledge of Swedish, Norwegian, German, Finnish, Danish, and/or Spanish
To succeed in this role, you should have the following personal qualities:
You have an interest in literature and strong written communication skills. You are curious and eager to understand how things work, and you have a strong sense of customer service and professionalism in your interactions. Since the work is independent, you also need to have good problem-solving skills and the confidence to take initiative.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
