Application Specialist D365 & Dynamics AX- Biltema
2024-07-18
ABOUT THE POSITION AND THE COMPANY
With a wide range of products for the entire family, Biltema is a strong brand with more than 160 stores across the Nordic region and plans for further expansion. The success and vision are based on a simple concept that has been refined over the years; To make it economically easier for people to have cars, boats, homes, tools, and leisure articles of high quality, thereby creating a richer leisure time for these people. They choose their own path and have therefore decided to invest in their own operations and development of systems and technical solutions, among other things. Biltema Nordic Services is a service company within Biltema with various departments that together deliver a complete solution for the department stores' assortment and operations. The IT department in Helsingborg provides systems and digital solutions in collaboration with Biltema's other companies within the group for our Nordic markets.
We are currently seeking an Application Specialist for D365 F&O and Dynamics AX. This role involves providing technical support and guidance to users of the D365 F&O and Dynamics AX ERP systems. Responsibilities include troubleshooting issues, configuring and customizing solutions, testing updates, and training end-users on best practices and system functionalities. Additionally, you will collaborate closely with business analysts, developers, and project managers to ensure the systems meet business requirements and maintain high quality standards.
YOU ARE OFFERED
To work for a company with healthy values and play an important role in the future development of Biltema's systems.
Work in an organization with clear leadership and a clear and long-term vision.
The opportunity to work at a well-managed and very prosperous company that values entrepreneurship and simplicity.
EXAMPLES OF WORK TASKS
Provide first and second level support to the users of D365 F&O and Dynamics AX ERP systems, resolving issues and escalating them as needed.
Configure and customize the systems according to the business needs, using standard tools and methodologies.
Train and coach end-users on the features and functionalities of the systems, creating and updating user manuals and documentation.
Monitor and maintain the systems, ensuring data integrity, security, and compliance.
Collaborate with the business analysts, developers, and project managers to provide input and feedback on the system design, development, and implementation.
Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices of D365 F&O and Dynamics AX ERP systems and suggest improvements and enhancements.
EXPERIENCE
Bachelor's degree in computer science information systems or related field.
At least 3 years of experience in supporting and administering D365 F&O and Dynamics AX ERP systems.
Strong knowledge of the D365 F&O and Dynamics AX modules, functionalities, and architecture.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to train and coach end-users.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve issues quickly and effectively.
Certification in D365 F&O and Dynamics AX ERP systems is a plus.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Start: By agreement
Working hours: Standard office hours with the possibility for hybrid work.
Location: Helsingborg
Type of employment: This assignment is a recruitment, and the employment will be directly with our client. Salary, terms, and conditions are discussed separately.
