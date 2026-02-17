Antibody Panel Development Lead at Moleculent
Moleculent - a fast-growing startup with the vision to develop a revolutionary spatial biology platform - is now looking for an experienced Antibody Panel Development Lead to join our R&D team. In this role, you will own the end-to-end process of developing and validating antibody-based protein and interaction assays compatible with our multiplex platform. Your mission is to transform our antibody panel development process into a structured, predictable process that delivers validated assays at scale. If you want to make a real impact in a dynamic and exciting environment, this is your opportunity to join us!
The position is full-time and based at Moleculent's headquarters in Solna, Stockholm.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As Antibody Panel Development Lead at Moleculent, you will play a crucial role within our R&D team. You will work closely with Product Management, other R&D Leads, and your team of development scientists to systematically scale up our antibody-based assay development. Your main responsibility will be to implement and drive our antibody panel development process - taking prioritized target lists through antibody feasibility screening, assay development, and validation.
This is a hands-on technical role with operational leadership responsibility. You will work in the lab yourself while setting direction for how development of new panels is executed across the organization.
Key responsibilities include:
Own the full new panel development lifecycle: from target intake and feasibility screening, through assay development, to validation and release.
Define and optimize the validation process: Establish clear go/no-go criteria, maximize throughput, and ensure scientific consistency while balancing product timelines.
Operationally lead a team of 3-6 content development scientists: Drive alignment on experimental strategy, prioritization, data interpretation, and decision-making.
Work hands-on in the lab: Actively participate in experiments, antibody and assay validation, data analysis, and data reviews.
Serve as technical expert: Participate as Technical Lead or Core Team member in product development projects.
Make data-driven decisions: Set go/no-go criteria and make informed trade-offs about which targets to pursue under time and resource constraints.
QUALIFICATIONS
To qualify for this role, you hold a PhD or MSc in Immunology, Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Biochemistry, or a related life science discipline (or equivalent industry experience). You bring at least eight years of proven hands-on experience in immunoassay development and antibody-based assays in tissue. Relevant industrial experience is required. Strong proficiency in English, both written and spoken, is essential.
Skills that will strengthen your profile include:
Strong understanding of IHC validation, immunofluorescence, antibody selection and clone evaluation, and specificity/cross-reactivity challenges in tissue.
Demonstrated experience developing antibody-based assays in complex biological matrices (e.g., FFPE tissue) from early feasibility to reproducible, scalable protocols.
Ability to define and run structured experimental workflows, think in terms of throughput and bottlenecks, not just individual experiments.
Demonstrated ability to lead technical work through others and balance scientific rigor with product development needs.
Bonus skills: Experience with proximity ligation assays (PLA), spatial biology platforms, or product development in semi-regulated environments.
To succeed in this position, you should be process-oriented, systematic, analytical, and comfortable making decisions under uncertainty. You must be passionate about antibodies and assay development while thinking pragmatically about throughput and timelines. At Moleculent, we value individuals who are friendly, positive, pragmatic, and enjoyable to work with.
MOLECULENT
We believe that our understanding of the molecular basis of human biology, in health and disease, will increase radically in the coming ten years. This will lead to a vast improvement in therapies, and diagnostics, and a new, fundamental understanding of our own biology.
