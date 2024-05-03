Android Developer
2024-05-03
Are you passionate about app development and looking for an opportunity to work with a company that's making a difference? Look no further! Our mission since our founding in 2013 has been to bridge the gap between great ideas and great technology. As a leading app development agency, we're proud to have developed top-notch mobile apps that stand out from the crowd.
With clients across Europe and North America, we're committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions to technical problems. But we're not just a company that develops great apps - we also love to contribute to society. That's why we've developed several free applications that have made a real difference.
As an Android Developer at App Shack, you will work with clients and fellow team members to create, maintain, and improve top-quality products. You will collaborate with your team to conduct product discovery, technical research, and workshops, as well as develop, test, and maintain code. You will get to know your clients and communicate with them throughout each project. In doing so, your team will create state-of-the-art apps and services that meet your clients' needs.
What we are looking for
We prioritize finding individuals who share our values and are eager to learn and grow with us. This approach allows us to build a team that is not only talented and capable but also passionate and committed to our shared goals.
You are an inclusive colleague and a true team player. You love what you do and take pride in writing clean and testable code, experimenting with new technologies, and always trying to improve. You look forward to working with your talented colleagues to build and maintain our client's products and to learn from their experiences.
Ideally, you:
know how to write readable and maintainable Kotlin or Java code and are willing to follow already defined coding guidelines and patterns
have experience in a couple of Android frameworks
have good communication skills in verbal and written English
can communicate your great ideas as well as interpret others
have experience working with development tools such as Git
Bonus if you:
have released some apps on Google Play or have a project in the works you can tell us about.
Equal Opportunity
App Shack is an equal opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, martial status, parental status, or any other characteristic. We value diversity, and we expect the same from you.
Recruitment process
Are we everything you ever looked for in a workplace? Get in touch! We are meeting applicants on an ongoing basis. There is no need for a personal letter or a CV. Just provide a link to your LinkedIn profile and that's it! Next up: if your profile matches what we are looking for, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.
