Android Automotive Software Developer
2024-02-15
For our client in Gothenburg we are looking for a Android Automotive Software Developer.
Purpose
Our client is now looking for an experienced software developer who is passionate in developing the next generation infotainment system based on Google's Android automotive OS.
Who you are
Your passion to create the best solutions to make life easier for the customer is contagious. You have an open mindset with focus to cooperate and find solutions that bring the highest value. You utilize your strong technical knowledge to find solutions that are feasible within the scope of the projects.
What you'll do
As an Android Automotive Software Developer, you will be doing Software development in application and native layers of Android stack for the infotainment system. You will collaborate with UX, Designers and other stakeholders to define a coherent end-to-end solution. You will be part of a team that has end-to-end responsibility including design, architecture, documentation, development, verification and validation.
