Analytical Scientist, Gothenburg, AstraZeneca
Job description
Analytical Scientist
Do you have an interest in analytical chemist? Would you like to work in a cross-functional environment using state of the art technology? Then you might be our next member in the Separation Science Laboratory team!
We're looking for a talented and motivated analytical chemist to join our Separation Science Laboratory team within the Pharmaceutical Science function at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
The vision for Pharmaceutical Sciences is to deliver the therapies of the future through scientific leadership in drug delivery, design of synthetic routes and manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). Our portfolio of projects spans traditional small molecules to nucleotide-based therapies and nanomedicines across AstraZeneca's therapy areas.
Responsibilities
Main Duties and Responsibilities
You will join a highly competent team and collaboratively drive the delivery of pure compounds to our early portfolio. With a background in separation science, you'll demonstrate expertise applied to the purification and characterization of synthetic Oligonucleotides, Peptides and molecular conjugates thereof.
This is a lab-based role where you will be accountable for providing separation science expertise and facilitate the delivery of different new modalities with right quality to portfolio projects across our therapy areas within AstraZeneca. The team is working in close collaboration with scientists in other functions with the goal to develop the therapeutics of the future. We believe that our new colleague has a problem-solving mindset and can find innovative approaches to complex scientific questions. You work well independently, but you also enjoy teamwork and collaboration and can communicate well across functional boundaries.
You are expected to:
Be laboratory based and work collaboratively with colleagues
Run and maintain chromatographic equipment
Effectively operate with scientists from other functions in a highly cross-disciplinary environment
Qualifications
Essential requirements
Scientific knowledge within analytical chemistry
Technical skills and experience to use and maintain chromatographic equipment
Excellent problem-solving skills
Excellent English, both spoken and written
Work collaboratively, prioritise your own work and act decisively
About the company
About randstad life sciences
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
