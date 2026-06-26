Analytical Chemist
Lyten Labs AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lyten Labs AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Lyten Labs is seeking a talented Analytical Chemist.
As Analytical Chemist you are responsible for the development, validation, and implementation of analytical methods for analysing incoming material, intermediate and finalized products for Research & Development, Production, and external suppliers on a wide range of instruments. Strict adherence to the principles of Quality Assurance, Quality Control, and Quality Management System requirements (ISO 9001, IATF 16949, ISO- IEC 17025, etc.). Proven track record in statistical analysis and measurement system analysis (MSA). Participating in problem solving, technical troubleshooting exercises, and technical discussions where needed. Mentoring and training for technicians.
Key responsibilities (not limited to)
Develop, validate and document analytical methods and procedures for analyzing and characterizing new incoming and raw materials and product intermediates.
Optimize analytical methods to increase efficiency and turn-around time of the laboratory.
Execute the Quality Control and testing plan of raw materials and product intermediates.
Troubleshoot and maintain the analytical instruments to a high standard.
Understand and internalize QA/QC principles in everyday functions.
Work across many parts of the organization, collaborating with production teams, Process engineering in R&D and production, Supply Chain, IT & automation.
Start-up of first analytical methods and instruments.
Specific expertise in ICP-OES/MS, ED-XRF, XRD, SEM-EDX, Titration, TGA/DSC, etc.
Qualifications/education/experience
MSc or PhD degree in Chemistry, preferably, Analytical Chemistry.
5+ years of relevant work experience in a laboratory environment.
Specific knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF 16949, and ISO- IEC 17025.
Experience in developing and validating analytical methods, standards, procedures and documentation in an efficient way.
Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality projects in a laboratory environment.
Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma.
Familiar with SPC, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology.
Curious, technically educated and preferably with a strong business background. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Labs AB
(org.nr 559540-1885)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9980746