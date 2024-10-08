AI & Machine Learning Engineer
At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we create the technology that keeps the world moving. Diverse businesses around across Europe depend on our logistics and material handling solutions. By pioneering technology like automation, connectivity and productivity solutions, we create opportunities for our customers logistics operations to be as efficient as possible.
We firmly believe in also setting ideas in motion. That is why we are now investing more than ever in research and development. Our multidisciplinary teams work conceptually and practically to develop the next generation of material handling products and solutions. By providing our Research and Development (R&D) department with the creative freedom and resources needed to explore new technologies, we aim to stay at the forefront of innovation. At Toyota Material Handling Europe, we contribute to a smarter and more sustainable society - today and tomorrow. MOVE the future with us.
The Position
Toyota Material Handling Europe is making significant investments in R&D over the next few years, and we're seeking an Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI/ML) Engineer to join our team. This position is based at our Research & Innovation Office, which manages the full R&D and innovation portfolio, coordinating projects both internally and with external partners to maintain and expand our industry-leading product offerings.
As an AI/ML Engineer, you will play a key role in designing and developing prototypes in collaboration with a high-performing, cross-functional team. Your work will help drive cutting-edge solutions across our product range.
The role may require occasional travel, primarily within Europe. You will report to the Head of the Research & Innovation Office.
Your Responsibilities
* Develop and implement cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies in various innovation projects, enhancing product performance and functionality.
* Participate in research initiatives to explore new AI/ML applications and contribute to the overall innovation strategy.
* Lead the technical development in projects, ensuring customer value is prioritized and project backlogs are effectively managed.
* Contribute to the development of digital twin technology, driving forward our vision of innovation in material handling.
* Stay current with the latest AI/ML trends, tools, and advancements, ensuring your work is informed by the newest developments in the field.
Your Profile
* 2+ years of experience in product development, research, innovation, or a similar role.
* Practical experience with AI, ML and Machine Vision, with a strong ability to apply these technologies to real-world challenges.
* Proficiency in Python, with experience in AI/ML frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and TensorRT.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to collaborate with stakeholders across different levels of the organization.
* Experience in customer-facing roles is a plus.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.
Our Offer
In a rapidly evolving high-tech industry, Toyota Material Handling Europe stands as a stable, global, and influential player. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment, always within an international context. This position is based in our R&D Department at our European Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden, with the option to work remotely two days a week. Additionally, we provide an attractive benefits package, including a yearly bonus.
Toyota Material Handling Europe is committed to helping you balance your professional and personal life, offering not only excellent compensation but also flexible work arrangements. We foster personal and professional growth by providing opportunities to learn new, in-demand skills and participate in impactful projects shaping the future of our industry.
Our inclusive culture encourages open collaboration and continuous learning, ensuring every employee feels valued, heard, and inspired. With a focus on your career development, you'll find opportunities for advancement as we grow together, creating a workplace where you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Time for you to make a MOVE!
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in English, no later than October 29th, 2024. We screen continuously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
For more information about this position please contact Johan Brynås, Head of research and Innovation; johan.brynas@toyota-industries.eu
