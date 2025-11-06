AI & Automation Specialist
2025-11-06
Are you passionate about shaping the future of business through AI-powered automation and strategic technology adoption?In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Act as a senior advisor and hands-on expert in AI-powered process automation, with a flexible, system- and tool-agnostic mindset.
Engage with business stakeholders to clarify vague or exploratory ideas and translate them into well-defined, impactful use-cases.
Evaluate and recommend optimal approaches and technologies to solve business problems effectively.
Scope and design process automation solutions that may include agentic workflows, LLMs, and cognitive services.
Share knowledge and support broader automation strategies that involve elements of AI, Copilot Studio, Power Platform, and other relevant technologies.
Collaborate closely with analysts, developers, and the product owner to ensure solutions are feasible, scalable, and aligned with strategic goals.
What is needed in this role: Strong experience in designing and implementing AI-powered process automation solutions using tools such as Microsoft Copilot Studio, Power Platform, Azure AI, etc.
Familiarity with large language models (LLMs) and their practical application in business contexts.
Excellent analytical and business consulting skills, with the ability to ask the right questions, challenge assumptions, and define clear solution scopes.
Proven ability to support technology adoption and transformation within cross-functional teams.
Strong communication and stakeholder engagement skills.
Solid project management competence, including the ability to plan, coordinate, and follow through on initiatives involving multiple stakeholders and moving parts.
Preferred Qualifications: Certifications or hands-on experience with multiple AI/automation platforms.
Experience working in agile environments and contributing to enterprise-level automation strategies.
Familiarity with automation governance, standards, and quality assurance practices.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
" Join our team and...
be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage." Laurynas Ptasnikas, your future leader
We look forward to your application at 30.11.2025 the latest.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
