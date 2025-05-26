AI Linguist Digitalization & NLP Specialist
Atqta AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atqta AB i Göteborg
About Us:
We are a forward-thinking technology company focused on transforming industries through AI-driven solutions. For out client, we are looking for one AI Linguist to develop smarter, language-aware systems that unlock the power of unstructured data.
Role Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled AI Linguist to join our team and contribute to digital transformation projects across sectors. The ideal candidate will have a strong foundation in Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and data analysis. You will work cross-functionally with data scientists, engineers, and project managers to build robust AI solutions that process and understand human language.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and contribute to the development of AI-driven digitalization tools
Design and implement NLP pipelines for tasks like classification, entity extraction, summarization, and sentiment analysis
Apply OCR techniques to extract information from scanned documents and handwritten text
Analyze linguistic data and corpora to inform model training and evaluation
Collaborate with engineering teams to deploy and optimize language models
Manage AI-related projects from scoping to delivery, ensuring high quality and timely results
Continuously monitor advancements in AI linguistics and integrate state-of-the-art techniques
Required Qualifications:
At least Bachelor degree in Computational Linguistics, Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, or a related field
Degree must be from a top-tier university (e.g., top 100 globally ranked institutions)
Proven experience in NLP, OCR, and data analysis (Python, spaCy, NLTK, Hugging Face, Tesseract, etc.)
Strong project management skills; experience using tools like Jira, Confluence, or similar
Solid understanding of linguistic theory and its application in computational models
Excellent communication and documentation skills in English
Preferred Skills:
Experience working with large language models (LLMs) and prompt engineering
Familiarity with machine translation, speech recognition, or multilingual NLP
Previous experience in a digital transformation or enterprise AI project
Knowledge of cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and MLOps practices
Why Join Us?
Work on cutting-edge AI projects with real-world impact
Join a highly collaborative, diverse, and international team
Competitive salary and benefits package
Opportunities for professional development and career growth Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hr@atqta.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atqta AB
(org.nr 559125-1565) Arbetsplats
Atqta Jobbnummer
9360861