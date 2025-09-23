AI Expert
Telenor Sverige AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-09-23
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telenor Sverige AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about deploying AI at scale and shaping the digital future? Join us in a strategic role where you'll architect and scale advanced AI solutions that go beyond prototypes - driving real-world transformation across customer experience and operational efficiency. About the team
Telenor Sweden is scaling its AI ambitions through the newly launched AI Center of Acceleration, and we are looking for an AI Expert to the Analytics Architecture & AI Automation Team who thrives at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and business impact.
This role is ideal for someone who can identify business pain points and translate them into AI-powered solutions, leveraging a bleeding-edge tech stack to drive innovation. You will work hands-on with GCP Vertex AI, AI agents and other modern data platforms to help business teams explore, experiment, and adopt AI in meaningful ways. What You will Do
In this role, you will collaborate with various departments across Telenor Sweden to identify challenges and design AI solutions that address real-world problems using advanced tools and techniques. You will develop prototypes and proof-of-concepts to demonstrate the feasibility and potential of AI, providing stakeholders with a clear understanding of what is possible.
A key part of your work will involve creating scalable AI and ML pipelines, as well as agent-based solutions, utilizing technologies such as Google Agent Development Kit and Vertex AI. This enables rapid experimentation and quick deployment of AI capabilities across the organization. You will build ML solutions using Python, PyTorch, and Hugging Face, while also gaining hands-on experience working in cloud environments (GCP), containers, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Additionally, you will contribute to the development and maintenance of responsible AI practices and governance frameworks, ensuring that the use of AI technology aligns with ethical standards and promotes sustainable innovation.
What is in it for You
Step into a strategic role where you'll be at the forefront of AI adoption across Telenor Sweden. This is your chance to work on solutions that move beyond the lab-deployed in production and driving real impact for customers and internal operations alike. You'll have direct influence on how AI reshapes digital experiences, all while collaborating in a forward-thinking environment backed by global expertise. And with continuous learning through Telenor Academy and dedicated training programs, your growth won't just be encouraged-it'll be expected.
Who You Are We are looking for you with the following skills:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Strong programming skills in Python (at least 5+ years of experience); familiarity with Java or JavaScript is a plus.
Concepts around RAG architecture and governance
Experience with GCP, especially Vertex AI, and ideally AWS. (at least 2+ years of experience)
Interest in LLMs (e.g., ChatGPT, Gemini, Anthropic), AI agents, and searchable AI.
Familiarity with data visualization, API integration, and MLOps.
A proactive mindset with strong problem-solving skills and a focus on user experience.
Excellent communication skills primarily in English. Swedish is a plus.
Apply today!
Will you take the next step in your career with us? We look forward to your application! We review applicants on an ongoing basis, so don't wait-reach out today. Last application date is 30th of September 2025.
If you have any questions or want to know more, feel free to contact the hiring manager adeel.anwar@telenor.se
. Please note that we cannot accept applications via email.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, if your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We support you through every stage of life with our benefit package, including collective agreements, occupational pensions, wellness allowances, and customized insurance solutions tailored to your needs.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. If you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Good to know As part of Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on final candidates for all recruitments. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telenor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556421-0309), https://www.telenor.se/jobb Arbetsplats
Telenor Sweden Kontakt
Lovisa Ermell lovisa.ermell@telenor.se +46733819608 Jobbnummer
9522690