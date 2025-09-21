Admissions & Community Relations Officer
2025-09-21
STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
About STEAM Education Schools
Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions for families moving to Sweden.
Our admissions officers ensure parents feel guided, welcomed, and supported from their first inquiry to enrollment.
Location: Uppsala (with travel to Stockholm & Gothenburg as required)
Contract: Full-time
Mission of the Role
To be the welcoming face of STEAM Education, supporting families throughout the admissions journey and building strong community relationships that drive enrollment.
Key Responsibilities
Handle inquiries via phone, email, and online platforms.
Guide families through applications, documentation, and school visits.
Organize school tours, open houses, and admissions events.
Build partnerships with relocation agencies, HR departments, and embassies.
Maintain accurate admissions records in CRM.
Support marketing with local networking and community outreach.
Qualifications & Experience
2-4 years in admissions, customer service, or sales (education industry strongly preferred).
Experience working with international families.
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is a plus).
Strong organizational and administrative abilities.
Desired Personal Traits
Warm, approachable, and empathetic.
Service-minded and professional.
Comfortable working with diverse cultural backgrounds. Ersättning
