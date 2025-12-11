Administrator
2025-12-11
Kalra Food AB, a well-established Indian grocery store in Malmö serving the multicultural community, seeks a dedicated and customer-focused Administrator. The ideal candidate combines experience in retail, excellent communication, and a genuine passion for customer service with organizational and digital skills that support both daily store operations and online growth.
Main Responsibilities
Greet and assist customers with product selection and inquiries in a polite and professional manner.
Handle cash and card transactions accurately using the POS system.
Manage inventory: receive stock, check expiry dates, organize shelves, and report low stock.
Maintain high standards of hygiene, cleanliness, and store presentation.
Communicate effectively with customers.
Provide cultural and language support to customers from Indian and Asian backgrounds.
Support store operations during busy hours and special events.
Assist with administrative duties such as record keeping, product listings, and basic digital tasks.
Requirements
Previous experience in retail or grocery store environment
Strong customer service skills with a soft-spoken and respectful attitude.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle multiple tasks.
Experience in inventory and resource management.
Fluency in English and Hindi.
Basic understanding and ability to speak Swedish.
Ability to communicate in Kannada, Telugu, or Marathi is a plus (an advantage for serving our wide customer base).
Valid ID and clean work record.
Valid driving license and forklift license are considered a plus.
Basic knowledge of procurement and logistics is a plus.
Experience with digital platforms, online product listings, or basic IT tasks is a plus and valuable advantage.
We Offer
A friendly and inclusive work environment where diversity is valued.
Opportunities for personal and professional growth within the company.
Paid vacation (minimum 25 days per year).
Flexible working hours to support work-life balance.
Supportive team culture with open communication.
Opportunities for growth in both store and e-commerce operations.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-23
Send Mail with Cv and Cover Letter
Kalra Foods AB
